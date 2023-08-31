If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Prime Gaming September titles include Football Manager 2023, wine-making sim Hundred Days

Merlot can you go?

Hundred Days
Image credit: Broken Arms Games
Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Amazon's Prime Gaming offers several free titles throughout the month of September, including Football Manager 2023 and the winemaking sim Hundred Days.

In our Football Manager 2023 review on PC, we described it as "the best sim of its kind", however contributor Phil Iwaniuk felt the "lack of major improvements shows an annual release schedule taking its toll".

As for Hundred Days, our Bertie spoke to Yves Hohler, lead designer of the game, back in 2021, to learn more about how his experiences shaped the winemaking sim. It's a cute and cosy game that never feels bogged down by the management aspect, instead presenting a whimsical love letter to Hohler's earlier life.

Here is a little gameplay demo for Hundred Days. Cheers!

The first of Amazon's Prime Gaming offerings for September will be available from the 7th. The rest will then be released periodically throughout the month.

Here's your full line-up for Prime Gaming in September. Remember you need to be a Prime member to claim these games.

7th September:

  • Football Manager 2023 (although please note this game will not be available in Brazil)

14th September:

  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim
  • Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

21st September:

  • Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space
  • Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate

28th September:

  • Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector's Edition
  • Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator

Football Manager 2023
Image credit: Sports Interactive

In addition to the above, Amazon will also be offering free content drops throughout the month for titles such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Honkai: Star Rail, Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and "more".

Meanwhile, as part of 2023's World Series of Warzone event - which is running until 16th September - Call of Duty players can claim the World Series of Warzone Designated Driver Bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone. This bundle is available until 21st September, and will include the following:

  • Speed Demon - Operator Skin
  • Take the Wheel - TAQ-V Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint
  • Dropping In - Animated Calling Card
  • Burning Rubber - Emblem
  • Double XP Token
  • Double Weapon XP Token

Warzone and Prime
Image credit: Prime Gaming

You can read more over on the Prime Gaming blog.

For more on Football Manager 2023, our Chris sat down with Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson to chat about the series' future earlier this year.

Eurogamer.net Merch