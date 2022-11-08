The best way to make Football Manager 2023 more immersive is by adding kits and logos to add that extra bit of visual realism.

Unlike modifications with other games, Football Manager 2023 alterations are pretty simple, involving one file download and installation.

This page explains how to install kits and mods in this year's edition on PC. For those on consoles or mobile, you'll have to miss out unfortunately!

How to install kits and logo packs in Football Manager 2023

Here are the simple steps to add logos and kits to your FM23 game:

1. First up, you'll need to install WinRAR or a similar program, or double check that your computer is capable of opening up zipped files. This helps to extract all the kits and logos that have been packed into a single, larger file.

2. Download whichever logo and kit packs take your eye. SortItOutSI usually have the best sets, and their TCM logos megapack and kits megapack are standouts once again. Both of these contain thousands of logos and kits respectively.

3. Once you've started playing FM23, the game will have made a folder in your Documents labelled 'Sports Interactive'. You'll find a 'Football Manager 2023' folder here, and you'll need to open that.

4. After opening the 'Football Manager 2023' folder, you'll need to create a 'Graphics' (without the quotation marks) folder and open it up.

5. If you're installing new kits, you'll need to create a new folder called 'Kits' here, and if you're installing logos, create a folder called 'Logos'. Whichever you're on the verge of installing open that folder.

6. Open the pack you've downloaded, and extract the files so that they're saved in the above folder. So if you're installing kits, make sure the extracted files are saved to the 'Kits' folder, for example. The folder path you'll see is: Your PC > Documents > Sports Interactive > Football Manager 2023 > Graphics > Kits (or Logos, depending on which one you're installing).

7. Now you need to load up FM23 and select your game save. Click on the FM logo at the top right-hand corner and select 'Preferences'.

8. Search for 'skin' and make sure to select the checkbox 'Reload skin when confirming changes in Preferences' in the results. Click confirm and you should be all set.

That's really it! There isn't a long, complicated process like you have to deal with in the world of Skyrim modifications or GTAV - and after this simple process, within minutes you'll have a modded version of FM23 that provides even more authenticity to managing your favourite football team.

