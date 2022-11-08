Bargains and free agents are some of the most important players in the opening transfer window of any FM game - and Football Manager 2023 is no different.

It doesn’t matter if you’re taking over one of the richest clubs in the world, or Premiership relegation fighters like Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Plus, it’s a way of keeping your board happy and add additional players to your squad, whether they’re worthy of immediately starting or use in rotation.

They’re not going to be well-known names, but that’s where the right coaching and team setup can help them reach their potential peak numbers and become valuable first-team selections.

Football Manager 2023 best free agents and bargain players list

Below is a list of 25 excellent freebie and bargain buys that would make great additions to most clubs in Football Manager 2023:

Name Age Position Club Transfer fee (£M) Current wage (£k p/w) Vicent Company 28 GK Gandia 0.03 0.22 Juan Flere 24 GK Algeciras 0.028 0.35 Mateusz Kania 23 GK N/A Free N/A Mateo Musacchio 31 D (C) N/A Free N/A William Vainqueur 33 DM, M (C) N/A N/A N/A Enock Kwateng 25 D (R), WB (R) N/A Free N/A Alex Rey 24 DM, M (C) N/A 0.05 0.3 Denis Klinar 30 D, WB (R) N/A Free N/A Danny Rose 31 D, WB (L), M (L) N/A Free N/A Alejandro Sotillos 24 D (RC) Fuenlabrada 0.45 2.4 Martin Calderon 23 DM, M (C) Vigo 0.7 2.1 Kelechi Nwakali 24 M, AM (C) Ponferrada 0.95 3.3 Eugeni 27 M, AM (C) Zaragoza 0.375 2.7 Ryan Woods 28 DM, M (C) Hull City 0.35 11.5 Warren Tchimbembe 24 M (C), AM (R) Guingamp 0.5 3.3 Jordan Marie 30 DM, M (C) Dijion 0.7 6 Jason Holt 29 DM, AM (C) Livingston 1 1.3 Danny Mayor 31 M (C), AM (LC) Plymouth 0.35 5 Roli Pereira de Sa 25 M (C) Sochaux-Montbeliard 0.7 2.6 Ibai Gomez 32 M, AM (RL) Coruna 1 3.8 Paul Mullin 27 S (C) Wrexham 0.25 4.5 Matej Vydra 30 AM (LC), S (C) N/A Free N/A Jon Bakero 25 AM, S (C) Pontevedra 0.085 0.925 Ilija Nestorovski 32 S (C) Udinese 0.4 21.5 Abel Hernandez 31 S (C) Atletico San Luis 1 8.5

How did we decide our best free agents and bargain players?

The way we chose our favourite freebies and bargain buys was by selecting appropriate ability ratings for their position (for example, tackling for defenders) with a score of at least 14, and over 10 in two other criteria.

Many players exceeded those scores so this list is just our favourites in FM23.

We also have an age cap of 33, so you can be certain to get at least a couple of years out of these choices below.

First up is Vicent Company. He’s a goalie in Gandia who has handling, reflexes and positioning ratings of (up to) 18, and an aerial reach score of 16, so he could be an excellent first or second choice keeper.

Alternatives include Juan Flere and Kania, with the latter being entirely free.

For defence, Mateo Musacchio is once again available here and his numbers are great. With a playing history including Villareal, Milan and Lazio, along with international experience, he could be the seasoned commander you might need at the back.

Kelechi Nwakali also has international experience, and scores great in passing, technique fitness and agility, making him an ideal bargain for an attacking midfielder.

The same can also be said for Eugeni at Zaragoza. Ryan Woods has a lot of experience in the second tier of English football, so if you’re like and trying to get local favourites like Huddersfield promoted, he’s an ideal purchase. Gomez is your best bet though, with plentiful playing history at Athletic Bilbao.

At the front, Matej Vydra has played in the top flight with Burnley as well as at the international level with the Czech Republic, making him the definition of a great freebie.

At age 30, he could make a great member of a striking team paired with any youngster you might already have in your squad. The same goes for Abel Hernandez and his contribution to Uruguay.

In short - there are plenty of attractive options out there!

Looking for more help? We have an explainer on how to install kits and logo packs in Football Manager 2023.