First trailer for Taron Egerton's Tetris origin story is here, March release date announced

I bet it'll be a blockbuster.

In a time where it seems every video game under the sun is getting its own adaptation of some sort, be it live-action TV series, full feature film or an episodic anime, we now have our first look at yet another one. And, you could say, things are falling into place for this particular film.

Tetris, starring Kingsman's Taron Egerton, is an origin story for the game. It is inspired by true events, and follows the story of Henk Rogers, the man that "risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation". The upcoming film takes place in 1988 when Rogers first discovers Tetris and "risks everything by travelling to the Soviet Union". Here, he teams up with Tetris' creator Alexey Pajitnov (player by The Thaw's Nikita Efremov) "to bring the game to the masses".

If you had told me this was actually going to be a thing a few days ago I would have scoffed, however having seen the trailer for it I have to say, it looks kind of great (also, I am a sucker Europe's "The Final Countdown", which features heavily in the trailer). You can see what you think about it for yourself via the video below.

Watch on YouTube
The Tetris official trailer.

The Apple TV synopsis for the upcoming film describes Tetris as "a Cold War-era thriller on steroids" that features "double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish".

Tetris will be available to stream from 31st March on Apple TV+. The film was directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink.

Comments
