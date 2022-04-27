Final Fantasy 14 producer asks players to stop trolling each other in PvP

Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida has asked PvP players to stop trolling each other.

The latest patch (6.1) added the Crystalline Conflict 5v5 PvP mode, however Square Enix is receiving "an unprecedented number of reports concerning uncooperative/lethargic or taunting behaviour during matches".

Yoshida has penned a blog post response, noting that such behaviour is prohibited - including the amusing firework emote.

"All PvP content, including Crystalline Conflict, is intended to be a battle/contest of skill between players," he said.

"Participants must bring their best to the fight, and for this reason uncooperative or lethargic behaviour is prohibited. Let’s strive to do our best even in situations where defeat is imminent, regardless of whether or not you’re interested in the rewards."

Further, "taunting, abusive, or slanderous language on chat is prohibited not only in Crystalline Conflict, but in all PvP content". Yoshida lists what that entails, though it's not exhaustive:

Repeatedly using the Quick Chat phrase "Nice job!" during a disadvantageous situation

Repeatedly using the Quick Chat phrase "Good match!" before the outcome of the match has even been decided

Excessively repeating a particular Quick Chat phrase

Persistently placing a negative target marker on another ally player

Using and repeating an emote on top of a downed opponent

Setting off fireworks on top of a downed opponent

Using Tell or other methods to directly harass/criticize a player outside of a duty after a match has ended

Slandering other players through means outside of the game, such as social media

Any of the above may result in a temporary suspension.

Competitive gaming is known for its friendly banter, but it's clear the developers of Final Fantasy 14 want the new PvP mode to be a fun and safe space for players even when things get "heated" during "the fervour of battle".

Yoshida also noted more PvP content is on the way.

"In any case, we will continue to make adjustments to PvP job balancing to bring even more exciting, passionate PvP content to you. Please continue to enjoy your matches while upholding the code of conduct."