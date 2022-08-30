If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Big FIFA 23 leak lets some play a month early, check Ultimate Team stats

Own goal.
FIFA 23 Jack Grealish

Some people appear to have played FIFA 23 a month before its official launch - and Ultimate Team player statistics are now flooding online.

FIFA 23 looks like it was playable for a brief period of time today on Xbox consoles after a pre-load went live to those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition. The EA Play trial may also have gone live early, allowing players access. FIFA 23 isn't meant to go live until 27th September.

Surprisingly, some players were able to play the game, and even access Ultimate Team mode. One Twitch user, called mexico07dan1, even streamed FIFA 23 before suffering an account ban. However, clips of the stream, including the one below, remain online at the time of publication.

As you'd expect, Ultimate Team fans are fussing over player stats, which determine how powerful their baseline cards will be in this year's game.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

Manchester United's 37-year-old want-away star Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, appears to have suffered a pace downgrade (pace is widely considered one of the most powerful stats in Ultimate Team).

FIFA 23's availability a month before launch - however brief - is a significant blow to EA, which drip feeds information about the game as part of a carefully planned marketing push, often in lock-step with brand partners. Kits which are currently in FIFA 23 but yet to be announced by their real-life clubs are now being highlighted, for example.

One Twitter user even went through the FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Eurogamer has asked EA for comment.

