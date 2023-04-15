Farming Simulator is now 15 years old

Farming Simulator is 15 years old.

"What once started as a niche title for agricultural enthusiasts became a multi-million selling and family-friendly franchise for all gamers," explains developer and publisher Giants Software, calling its farming sim an "internationally acclaimed simulation series" and revealing that since the agriculture game first launched, 2.5 billion mods have been downloaded for the "modding-friendly" series.

We Celebrate 15 Years of Farming Simulator

"Along the way, many milestones have been achieved, as the Anniversary Trailer shows: From cooperative multiplayer with Farming Simulator 2011 and the introduction of the portable entries of the series with Farming Simulator 2012, followed by console versions in 2013, over the creation of an official eSports league with Farming Simulator 19, up to cross-platform multiplayer with Farming Simulator 22."

The team says it has always "maintained close contact with the agricultural industry and related companies", and currently boasts more than 150 official brands courtesy of a plethora of free and premium content "to introduce even more renowned agricultural brands, brand-new machinery and additional gameplay elements".

Let's celebrate 15 years of Farming Simulator!

Where were you, when the first game in the series was released 15 years ago?https://t.co/3F7LxRFd9r — Farming Simulator (@farmingsim) April 14, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Giants also insists that the franchise not only allows modding, but "strongly supports" it, too, revealing that the internal quality assurance department not only curates mods, but "actively tests submitted mods while official mod tools and tutorials are provided".

"We have to express our gratitude to all the fans who joined the ride over the years", said Christian Ammann, CEO of Giants Software. "Especially those, who have been with us since the beginning, and all the talented, engaged fans who created an almost unfathomable amount of user-generated content. Rest assured, we will continue to make Farming Simulator even greater in the future, together with you and our partners."

The current iteration, Farming Simulator 22, is out on now PC, and current- and last-gen consoles. Mobile version Farming Simulator 23 is set to release on 23rd May, 2023.