Fans are already modding the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo

Las Peelagas.

Victoria Kennedy
The demo has only been out for a few days, but the talented modding community is already putting its skills to work and switching up Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake.

Having played the demo in its standard form, I headed over to Nexus mods to see what was what. And I was not disappointed.

Watch on YouTube
Aoife and Ian take a tour through the new Resident Evil 4 demo.

First up, we have the "Banana gun and spoon knife" mod uploaded by Stevebg23. This chap does exactly what it says on the tin - it replaces the Standard Handgun and the Survival Knife with a banana and a spoon.

You could say, this is a very a-peel-ing way to play through the demo!

A stirring tribute.

The second mod to catch my eye was the Salvador Sack mod from LinktheHylian. If you are playing through the demo, but keep getting distracted by Leon's luscious locks, this may well be the mod for you.

As you may have surmised, this mod pops Dr. Salvador's burlap sack over Leon's head. I wonder if he will suffer from hat hair when he removes it, like the rest of us mere mortals?

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Next on my list of Resident Evil 4 mods, here is one for the more thirsty among us. Here we have the demo's Shirtless Leon mod from TrieuPham.

This mod removes Leon's standard outfit (well, the top half), and leaves him shirtless to fight his way through the parasite-infested villagers.

Grin and bare it.

Lastly, for those who want an even more immersive Resident Evil 4 experience, here is a VR mod.

As shared by Flat2VR, modder Praydog got the Resi 4 demo working in 6DOF 3rd-person VR about an hour after it was first released. That's not bad going at all!

Capcom has promised a "fresh but familiar" experience with its remake, which is set to release in full on 24th March for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PC via Steam.

Be warned though, as there are already copies of the game out in the wild, with gameplay footage and the trophy list all already being spotted online. If you are keen to avoid any spoilers for this remake, tread carefully between now and the game's release.

