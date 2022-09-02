Evercade's new EXP handheld includes 18 Capcom games built-in

18 Capcom classics will come pre-loaded on the Evercade EXP.

Evercade's new retro game handheld was announced earlier this year by Blaze Entertainment, and builds on past hardware by adding a better screen, built-in Wi-Fi, and a new pair of triggers.

Today, we learned that it would also come with 14 Capcom arcade games and four more home console titles packed in, including Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Mega Man and Breath of Fire.

Several others - Commando, Legendary Wings, 1942 and more - will take advantage of the EXP's new Tate mode, which is a fancy name for being able to hold the handheld vertically.

The full list of Capcom games includes:

1942 (Arcade)

1943 (Arcade)

1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade)

Bionic Commando (Arcade)

Captain Commando (Arcade)

Commando (Arcade)

Final Fight (Arcade)

Forgotten Worlds (Arcade)

Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Arcade)

Legendary Wings (Arcade)

MERCS (Arcade)

Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting (Arcade)

Strider (Arcade)

Vulgus (Arcade)

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

As previously confirmed, the Evercade will launch on 24th November and cost £130 in the UK, $150 in the US or €150 in Europe. Pre-orders open next Tuesday, 6th September.

A six-game collection will also be included in the box, featuring R-Type, In The Hunt, Moon Patrol, 10 Yard Fight, and more.