Evercade's new EXP handheld includes 18 Capcom games built-in

Evercade's new EXP handheld includes 18 Capcom games built-inMega Man! Final Fight! Street Fighter 2!
18 Capcom classics will come pre-loaded on the Evercade EXP.
Evercade's new retro game handheld was announced earlier this year by Blaze Entertainment, and builds on past hardware by adding a better screen, built-in Wi-Fi, and a new pair of triggers.
Today, we learned that it would also come with 14 Capcom arcade games and four more home console titles packed in, including Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Mega Man and Breath of Fire.
Several others - Commando, Legendary Wings, 1942 and more - will take advantage of the EXP's new Tate mode, which is a fancy name for being able to hold the handheld vertically.
The full list of Capcom games includes:
- 1942 (Arcade)
- 1943 (Arcade)
- 1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade)
- Bionic Commando (Arcade)
- Captain Commando (Arcade)
- Commando (Arcade)
- Final Fight (Arcade)
- Forgotten Worlds (Arcade)
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Arcade)
- Legendary Wings (Arcade)
- MERCS (Arcade)
- Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting (Arcade)
- Strider (Arcade)
- Vulgus (Arcade)
- Mega Man (8-bit)
- Mega Man 2 (8-bit)
- Mega Man X (16-bit)
- Breath of Fire (16-bit)
As previously confirmed, the Evercade will launch on 24th November and cost £130 in the UK, $150 in the US or €150 in Europe. Pre-orders open next Tuesday, 6th September.
A six-game collection will also be included in the box, featuring R-Type, In The Hunt, Moon Patrol, 10 Yard Fight, and more.
