If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Evercade's new EXP handheld includes 18 Capcom games built-in

Mega Man! Final Fight! Street Fighter 2!
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Evercade EXP.

18 Capcom classics will come pre-loaded on the Evercade EXP.

Evercade's new retro game handheld was announced earlier this year by Blaze Entertainment, and builds on past hardware by adding a better screen, built-in Wi-Fi, and a new pair of triggers.

Today, we learned that it would also come with 14 Capcom arcade games and four more home console titles packed in, including Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Mega Man and Breath of Fire.

Watch on YouTube
Capcom lands on the Evercade EXP.

Several others - Commando, Legendary Wings, 1942 and more - will take advantage of the EXP's new Tate mode, which is a fancy name for being able to hold the handheld vertically.

The full list of Capcom games includes:

  • 1942 (Arcade)
  • 1943 (Arcade)
  • 1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade)
  • Bionic Commando (Arcade)
  • Captain Commando (Arcade)
  • Commando (Arcade)
  • Final Fight (Arcade)
  • Forgotten Worlds (Arcade)
  • Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Arcade)
  • Legendary Wings (Arcade)
  • MERCS (Arcade)
  • Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting (Arcade)
  • Strider (Arcade)
  • Vulgus (Arcade)
  • Mega Man (8-bit)
  • Mega Man 2 (8-bit)
  • Mega Man X (16-bit)
  • Breath of Fire (16-bit)

As previously confirmed, the Evercade will launch on 24th November and cost £130 in the UK, $150 in the US or €150 in Europe. Pre-orders open next Tuesday, 6th September.

A six-game collection will also be included in the box, featuring R-Type, In The Hunt, Moon Patrol, 10 Yard Fight, and more.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch