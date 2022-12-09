This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, it's the morning after the night before - and what a night. While The Game Awards 2022 dominated the news, Microsoft's $68.7bn Activision Blizzard takeover faced a major setback with the FTC and Diablo 4's big release date announcement was superseded by serious claims of mismanagement and crunch.

The awards ceremony was an eventful affair, even without its climactic and rather concerning stage invasion. The typical array of trailers for games like Final Fantasy 16, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and Street Fighter 6 came thick and fast, alongside big announcements for things such as Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, Horizon Forbidden West PS5-only DLC and Armored Core 6.

Did Geoff Keighley keep his pledge to make this year's ceremony speedier? Not really. Somewhere, Christopher Judge is now on the second day of his acceptance speech. So, here for you today is a recap of everything we thought was really worth your time - and what we think Death Stranding 2 should actually be titled. Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Wesley Yin-Poole.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What did we think of The Game Awards 2022? The good, the bad, and the Keighley.