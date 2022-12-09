If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Game Awards stage invader arrested

"I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton."
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
The Game Awards 2022 stage invader.

This year's Game Awards concluded in unexpected fashion, with an attendee gaining access to the stage during its climactic Game of the Year announcement.

The individual appeared to walk onto the stage alongside Elden Ring's director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his entourage, and remained there while the esteemed developer gave his Game of the Year award acceptance speech.

After being allowed to stay on stage apparently unnoticed for several minutes, the person then took to the microphone.

Skip to the 3hr 50 mark (yes, The Game Awards was again very long).

"I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton," they appeared to say.

Music then played to signal those on stage to leave, and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley reappeared, looking flustered, to quickly wrap up the show.

In a short statement posted to Twitter, Keighley said the individual had subsequently "been arrested". No other details were given.

The incident capped an eventful show, with world premiere trailers for Final Fantasy 16, Death Stranding 2, Armoured Core 6, Ken Levine's Judas, and a look at the Super Mario Bros. movie. It also contained the longest award acceptance speech of all time, thanks to God of War's Christopher Judge.

Here's our full Game Awards 2022 round-up of everything on offer.

Tom Phillips

