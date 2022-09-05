Elden Ring mod adds Lord of the Rings' Sauron to the fight

The Lord of the Rings' primary antagonist Sauron has come to Elden Ring thanks to a new armour mod.

The mod comes from MaxTheMiracle, and reskins the player with Sauron's black armour and humanoid figure seen in the likes of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film adaptations (but without that imposing height).

Watch on YouTube Elden Ring Lore: Ranni and the Night of the Black Knives

This mod is still in its early days, but has been released to coincide with Amazon's Rings of Power series. As such, the current weapon moveset used within this mod is borrowed from another mod, as work on it continues behind the scenes.

You can see it in action in its current state below, thanks to Garden of Eyes. Here, they take on Elden Ring boss, Radagon of the Golden Order.

Sauron vs Radagon, via Garden of Eyes.

In addition to this, another video from Garden of Eyes shows what a boss fight against Sauron would look like. This time, however, his stature is somewhat increased as the battle rages on, as he has now taken the place of Radagon.

He packs a powerful punch.

"Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide," Bandai Namco boss Yasuo Miyakawa said in March.

"In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life."

Keep watching this space.