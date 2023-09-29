If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ed Boon gets tongues wagging with Ghostface and Jigsaw tease for Mortal Kombat 1

Scream if you want to go faster.

Ghostface teased for Mortal Kombat 1 (Image from film Scream 2)
Image credit: Konrad Pictures
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Following recent leaks and rumours, Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon is now teasing fans with potential future DLC for the series' most recent release.

In a new post over on X (formerly Twitter), Boon shared an image of some of media's most famous slasher-flick faces. Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Jason, Mike Myers, Pinhead, Chucky, Jigsaw, and Ghostface all showed up in Boon's image, with a collection of either ticks or question marks across their faces.

Many have surmised this means these less than friendly faces will soon be making their way into Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the game's DLC. As one fan noted in the replies, "Jigsaw would be perfect with the new Saw coming out".

Mortal Kombat 1 - the Digital Foundry tech review. Every console is put through its paces by Tom Morgan, including the troubled Switch port.

The inclusion of Ghostface would not come as a surprise, as earlier this month data miners managed to unearth evidence that alluded to some unannounced DLC content. Scream's masked slasher was included in a list of voice lines that were discovered in the game.

So, while we obviously know all about Mortal Kombat 1's first Kombat Pack, perhaps the next pack will have a decidedly more murderous energy to it.

As for Mortal Kombat 1 more generally speaking, NetherRealm has said it will issue a patch to address the game's bug that currently gives Player 1 an unfair advantage in combat later today.

This patch will also aim to fix the issue regarding missing inputs when players use their kameos.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch