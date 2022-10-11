EA tees off with first look at next year's EA Sports PGA Tour

Ahead of its launch next spring, EA has offered a first look at its previously announced "next generation" PGA Tour game for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

EA Sports PGA Tour - the publisher's first foray into golfing sims since 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour - was officially unveiled back in March last year, promising to deliver world famous golf courses and professional golfers as part of a long-term deal with the PGA Tour.

One year-long delay later, EA Sports PGA Tour is shuffling ever-closer to release, and EA's first major reveal for the game comes in the form of a 30-second teaser trailer.

Watch on YouTube EA Sports PGA Tour - Official Teaser Trailer.

As per EA's previous announcement, EA Sports PGA Tour will be the "only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship" on its arrival.

It also promises a full career mode, giving golfers the chance to compete at The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, as well as a "newly overhauled" Create-A-Player feature, and the inclusion of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

This latter addition means players will have access to The Amundi Evian Championship, plus other LPGA-themed challenges and events, and can play as several female athletes, including Lexi Thompson and Jin-Young Ko. Additionally, Iona Stephen will be joining the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator.

Lastly, EA Sports PGA Tour will feature some of the "world's most renowned courses", including the likes of the Augusta National, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Southern Hills Country Club. A few additional details can be found in EA's FAQ.

EA Sports PGA Tour launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC in "spring" next year.