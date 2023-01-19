Dungeon of the Endless spiritual successor Endless Dungeon out in May
On PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Amplitude Studio's Dungeon of the Endless spiritual successor Endless Dungeon - which it calls a "unique blend of roguelite, tactical action, and tower defense" - has been given a release date and will launch for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 18th May.
Endless Dungeon, which was announced toward the end of 2020, shipwrecks players on a mysterious space station and tasks them with recruiting a team of heroes in an effort to transport a crystal to their vessel's core, protecting it - via some frenetic top-down twin-stick shooting action - from ceaseless waves of monsters along the way.
It features a new storyline set in the Endless universe, and can be played either solo - one player controlling the entire squad - or alongside friends in multiplayer, with available heroes including Comrade (Gunsmith), Bunker (Tank), Blaze (Artificer), and Shroom (Medic).
Endless Dungeon has already had several rounds of community testing ahead of its release, and Amplitude is running a third, expanded OpenDev session - featuring four playable heroes, four districts, 15 monsters, and more - from now until 30th January.
Anyone that pre-orders the Last Wish Digital Edition on PC will get instant access to this "Final Rodeo" OpenDev test, as well as the pre-launch Closed Beta. It also includes 48 hours early access to the full game, a digital soundtrack and artbook, the Pioneer Elite skin pack, and more.
Eurogamer's Christian Donlan cast an appreciative eye over an early build of Endless Dungeon last summer, writing, "What I really love is that the same melancholy [as its predecessor] remains, despite the hero shooter coatings and the layer of good comic book cheer. Let the tears flow, said Dungeon of the Endless. In Endless Dungeon they are still flowing."