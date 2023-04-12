Dungeon of the Endless spiritual successor Endless Dungeon delayed to October

Amplitude Studios has announced a delay for its tactical action roguelite and Dungeon of the Endless spiritual successor, Endless Dungeon, pushing its release back from next Tuesday to 19th October in order to ensure "the game reaches its full potential".

Endless Dungeon, which was originally due to launch on 18th May, maroons players on a mysterious space station and tasks them with recruiting a team of heroes in an effort to transport a crystal to their crashed ship's core, protecting it - via some frenetic top-down twin-stick shooting action - from ceaseless waves of monsters along the way.

It features a new storyline set in the Endless universe, and can be played either solo - one player controlling the entire squad - or alongside friends in multiplayer, with available heroes including Comrade (Gunsmith), Bunker (Tank), Blaze (Artificer), and Shroom (Medic).

Announcing Endless Dungeon's delay in a statement shared on Twitter, Amplitude explained, "We want to provide the best roguelite experience possible for our community, and we think that there's still more work for us to do to make sure we get there".

It added the extra development time between now and Endless Dungeon's new release date of 19th October, will "give us more time to incorporate community feedback and make the game as great as it can be". As such, Amplitude will be working on "meta-progression, balancing, in-game economy, as well as loads of general polishing and bug-fixing."

"The feedback we've gotten over the past OpenDevs has proved to us that we truly have something special on our hands," the developer continued, "and we want to make sure that the game reaches its full potential."

Eurogamer's Ian Higton took a look at Endless Dungeon back in March, calling some of the roguelite's elements "undercooked" despite plenty of promise. Amplitude's latest, he suggested, might just "benefit with a bit of extra time in the oven".