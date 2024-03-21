There's not long to wait until the Dragon's Dogma 2 release window is upon us. If you're not sure if this title is for you, then check out our review that describes it as 'limitless potential'.

It's worth noting that you can make your Dragon's Dogma 2 Arisen and main Pawn in the Character Creator now, then transfer both of them over to the main game when it officially releases in your region, but when can you get stuck into action RPG from Capcom?

That's what we're here to answer! Here are the Dragon's Dogma 2 release time and dates for Steam, PlayStation 5 an Xbox Series X/S for your region.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Time and Dates for Steam

Below, you can find all of the Dragon's Dogma 2 release times and dates on Steam for your region:

Thursday, 21st March 2024

Toronto - 8pm EDT

New York - 8pm EDT

Los Angeles - 5pm PDT

Mexico City - 6pm CST

São Paulo - 9pm BRT

Friday, 22nd March 2024

London - Midnight GMT

Paris - 1am CET

Helsinki - 2am EET

Riyadh - 3am AST

Seoul - 9am KST

Tokyo - 9am JST

Auckland - 1pm NZDT

Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Time and Dates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

These are the Dragon's Dogma 2 release times for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles:

Thursday, 21st March 2024

Los Angeles - 9pm PDT

Friday, 22nd March 2024

Toronto - Midnight EDT

New York - Midnight EDT

Mexico City - Midnight CST

São Paulo - Midnight BRT

London - Midnight GMT

Paris - Midnight CET

Helsinki - Midnight EET

Riyadh - Midnight AST

Seoul - Midnight KST

Tokyo - Midnight JST

Auckland - Midnight NZDT

All dates and times listed above were confirmed by a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the official Dragon's Dogma account.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is almost upon us, Arisen.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is almost upon us, Arisen.

We've created a handy launch map that shows when owners of the digital version can expect to embark on their grand adventure! #DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/rm4Ui792Gn — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 19, 2024

That's it for now. Like we said, there's not long to go - so why not hop into the character creator now to get a head start on creating your Arisen and main pawn? Once the time rolls around, we hope you enjoy Dragon's Dogma 2!