Dragon's Dogma 2 release times
Release dates and times for Dragon's Dogma 2 in all regions.
There's not long to wait until the Dragon's Dogma 2 release window is upon us. If you're not sure if this title is for you, then check out our review that describes it as 'limitless potential'.
It's worth noting that you can make your Dragon's Dogma 2 Arisen and main Pawn in the Character Creator now, then transfer both of them over to the main game when it officially releases in your region, but when can you get stuck into action RPG from Capcom?
That's what we're here to answer! Here are the Dragon's Dogma 2 release time and dates for Steam, PlayStation 5 an Xbox Series X/S for your region.
Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Time and Dates for Steam
Below, you can find all of the Dragon's Dogma 2 release times and dates on Steam for your region:
Thursday, 21st March 2024
- Toronto - 8pm EDT
- New York - 8pm EDT
- Los Angeles - 5pm PDT
- Mexico City - 6pm CST
- São Paulo - 9pm BRT
Friday, 22nd March 2024
- London - Midnight GMT
- Paris - 1am CET
- Helsinki - 2am EET
- Riyadh - 3am AST
- Seoul - 9am KST
- Tokyo - 9am JST
- Auckland - 1pm NZDT
Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Time and Dates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S
These are the Dragon's Dogma 2 release times for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles:
Thursday, 21st March 2024
- Los Angeles - 9pm PDT
Friday, 22nd March 2024
- Toronto - Midnight EDT
- New York - Midnight EDT
- Mexico City - Midnight CST
- São Paulo - Midnight BRT
- London - Midnight GMT
- Paris - Midnight CET
- Helsinki - Midnight EET
- Riyadh - Midnight AST
- Seoul - Midnight KST
- Tokyo - Midnight JST
- Auckland - Midnight NZDT
All dates and times listed above were confirmed by a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the official Dragon's Dogma account.
That's it for now. Like we said, there's not long to go - so why not hop into the character creator now to get a head start on creating your Arisen and main pawn? Once the time rolls around, we hope you enjoy Dragon's Dogma 2!