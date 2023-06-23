If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dr. Eggman officially joins Lego Sonic's second wave of releases in August

And Sonic Superstars is getting Lego skins.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

As part of a special Sonic the Hedgehog birthday showcase, Sega has revealed a new Lego Dr. Eggman set arriving alongside four previously announced sets on 1st August this year.

Lego formally unveiled its second wave of Sonic the Hedgehog sets back in April, confirming an August arrival for Amy's Animal Rescue Island, Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge, Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, plus Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane.

However, the promotional video released alongside the April announcement teased a fifth Dr. Eggman themed set, and now, two months on, all has been revealed.

Sonic Superstars' Lego skin pre-order bonus trailer.

The new set hasn't yet appeared in Lego's online store, but it's popped up elsewhere on the site, under the name Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot. It features an Eggman minifigure ensconced in his hulking mech, and includes fireable torpedos, deadly spikes, another Lego Sonic, and a tiny robot pal.

"The villainous Dr. Eggman and his minion, Cubot, are capturing animals to power up their inventions," reads the accompanying blurb. "Can you launch Sonic in the speed sphere so he can rescue his animal friends? You'll need to avoid the spikes to ensure a clean hit on Dr. Eggman and power down his mech. With Dr. Eggman out of action, Sonic and his friends can explore the research station to gather intel for their next mission."

There's no word of a price or piece count for Lego's Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot set but expect more details head of its 1st August launch.

And in other Lego/Sonic news, Sega has announced it'll be releasing a Lego Dr. Eggman skin for the upcoming Sonic Superstars. It'll be available to those that pre-order the game ahead of its autumn arrival on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch