This speedy SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD can be yours for $145 with an Amazon coupon

SK Hynix go under the radar compared to some of their more well-known contemporaries when it comes to SSDs, such as Western Digital and Samsung, in spite of their sheer size as a manufacturer of flash. They make some excellent SSDs though, including the especially nippy Platinum P41, which offers solid speeds in a good capacity with this 2TB model. With this clip coupon from Amazon, it can also be yours for $145, providing a useful discount off its current list price.

In terms of pure speed, the Platinum P41 makes for one of the best gaming SSDs out there, with maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 6500MB/s respectively. Its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also up there with the very best with up to 1.4M IOPS for reads and 1.3M IOPS for writes - that's quicker than the WD SN850X. The only way to get anything quicker is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive at this capacity - the Crucial T705, for instance, is $295.

With those speeds in mind, the Platinum P41 also smashes Sony's requirements for PS5 SSDs, and this is one of the best options available there, too. You may not get a heatsink on this specific model, but you can purchase one for around $10 that makes this drive fully PS5-proof. The fact also remains you're getting 2TB of storage, giving you a lot of additional space compared to the 666GB of internal storage that the PS5 has, as well as giving you a sizeable upgrade on the 1TB drive inside the PS5 Slim.

PC peeps will just have to make sure that you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard in order for the Platinum P41 to work at its full whack. To save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last four to five years should be OK. Installing the drive is easy too, with plenty of YouTube tutorials to follow along with and only requiring the drive to be inserted and a single screw inserted to secure it.

If you want to grab a speedy and capacious NVMe drive for PC and PS5 for less, this Amazon USA deal on the SK Hyniix Platinum P41 2TB is excellent.