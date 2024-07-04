This refurb Corsair RM1000e PSU has had its price slashed at Scan Computers

Corsair's PSUs have quite an excellent reputation amongst PC builders, offering an efficient and reliable choice for powering your system. This 1000W option, the RM1000e, is one of the beefiest in their lineup, and has seen a big price cut down to just £90 at Scan Computers. It is a manufacturer refurbished unit, and comes eith a 1 year warranty - for reference, this PSU is otherwise £140-£150 if purchased new, so that's a large price cut.

It's a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. Inside, this RM1000e features a 120mm fan with a specially designed fan curve for especially quiet operation. The fact this is also a fully modular PSU also helps for cable management, and to allow for better airflow. Building a PC without a modular power supply can be a bit of a pain, given you'd have to find somewhere to put all the loose cables you aren't using, so a fully modular option keeps things convenient. Its 150x140x86mm dimensions are conventional for ATX power supplies, too, giving you a lot as far as compatibility goes to slot it into a variety of systems.

1000W of power is enough for powering even some of the beefiest of systems. It's above the recommended wattage for most 'standard' RTX 4090 offerings, apart from some overclocked models which have a 1000W minimum, while everything underneath that from both Nvidia and AMD will be more than adequate. For the RX 7900 XTX, the recommendation is a bare minimum of 750W, so 1000W gives you more than enough headroom. If it's also any further proof, this RM1000e PSU is A-tier rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums), while also being fully ATX 3.0 compliant, so to provide enough power for PCIe 5.0, which is handy.

For those after an efficient power supply from a well-respected brand that can also provide a lot of power for your system, this deal on the Corsair RM1000e from Scan Computers is not to be missed.