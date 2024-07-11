This 65-inch LG C3 OLED has been marked down to £1249 from Smiths TV

Getting a discount on one of LG's larger-screen C3 OLED TVs, in spite of all the other reductions we've seen since their release, has been a bit more difficult. However, with the release of the newer C4 series, it has predictably caused prices to fall. Currently, from Smiths TV, you can net a £250 discount on this 65-inch C3 model, which brings it down to a solid £1249 - that's not a bad price on one of the best gaming TVs out there.

Being a C3 means we're getting minor improvements and refinements over the C2 series, but ones that are worthwhile for improving quality of life, too. For instance, there's a new processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 6, to offer a snappier user experience, combined with an updated form of the webOS operating system for slick and easy navigation. What's more, there's also a new Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, and a new feature called AI Super Upscaling Pro. This upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper, which is a nice touch. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. All of these are small features, but handy ones.

This is, after all, one of LG's OLEDs, which means we're getting the signature deep, inky blacks combined with marvellous detail and incredible contrast. As this is also one of the larger panel choices, this 65-inch model also benefits from the inclusion of an Evo panel for boosted brightness that smaller options lack. There's a handy complement of HDR support with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10, as well as a 4K resolution for fantastic visual fidelity. The C3 also supports Filmmaker Mode, so you can view movies as the director intended, if you want a more authentic experience.

The gamers in the crowd will be pleased to know that this C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

If you want to grab a bigger-screen OLED for a solid price, this deal on the 65-inch LG C3 from Smiths TV is well worth your time.