The solid AsRock RX 6600 has experienced a price cut at Overclockers today

Even in 2024, AMD's RX 6600 remains a solid GPU for 1080p and even 1440p gaming, coming with decent performance in our testing, while also being able to be had for quite an excellent price. At Overclockers, this AsRock Challenger variant is down to £185, which is a far cry from its debut of over £300 when the card first launched.

The RX 6600 is a generally solid card for 1080p card, and one we noted in our review to be on a similar level to Nvidia's comparably last-gen RTX 2060 Super and a pretty worthy adversary to the 3060. In the likes of Doom Eternal at 1080p for instance, the RX 6600 managed a result of 197fps or so, while putting things to the max in more of an intense title such as Borderlands 3 allowed the RX 6600 to post a result of 77.65fps. This is on par with an RTX 2070 Super and beats off an RTX 3060, meaning the 6600 is a pretty handy performer for Full HD titles.

It's also a handy media solution too, with support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 output, as well as AV1 decode, all within a rather affordable shell, especially considering that a few months back, this card was pushing £300 in the sales. To get all this in a card with a TDP that isn't too high is especially handy at a time when the cost of electricity is getting pretty expensive.

As for this specfic AsRock card, it follows a similar design language and cues to their other offerings. This comes in the form of offering more of a low-key and minimalistic frame, with a dual fan cooler and black plastic shroud. There isn't any RGB to speak of, meaning if you're building a PC with more of a functional aesthetic, then this is definitely a card to consider.

If you want to grab a capable GPU for 1080p gaming for a bargain price, this Overclockers deal on the AsRock RX 6600 is well worth your time.