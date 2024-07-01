Take a look at this lesser-spotted Dell UK discount on the sublime Alienware AW3225QF

In the UK at least, discounts on Alienware's latest crop of QD-OLED monitors have been few and far between, while folks in the USA have enjoyed a raft of reductions of varying kinds. Today from Dell, the excellent AW3225QF, which is easily the best gaming monitor we've tested, is down to £910 - that's a useful reduction on its previous £989 list price.

The other big thing about this discount, apart from its mere existence, is the fact there's no hoop-jumping or code to enter. The monitor is just down to that price from Dell - previously, discounts were available either by student discount services, workplace discounts, or through Dell's Advantage scheme. So, I think this marks the first truly accessible discount on this magnificent panel.

The fact remains is that the AW3225QF is a brilliant monitor that packs in all of the desirable high-level specs you could dream of in a gaming monitor in 2024. Being 4K means it'll offer up some incredible detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate offers immensely smooth motion. Oh, and this is also a QD-OLED panel, too. This has been seen before on some of Alienware's monitors before, and combines the marvellous contrast of an OLED with the brightness of a QLED in one powerful panel, but the experience is even better with this panel being one of Samsung's 3rd-gen QD-OLED options. It also comes with a light 1700R curve for increasing that immersion factor. The AW3225QF certainly has it all, as we noted in our review.

VRR support is also present with G-Sync and VESA Adaptive Sync, while the AW3225QF also offers up to 1000 nits of brightness, thanks to that QD-OLED panel. It's perhaps unsurprising therefore that this monitor also supports Dolby Vision for accentuating detail in darker areas and brightening things up even further. This monitor also offers up to 99% DCI-P3 coverage, meaning especially accurate colours.

You also get Alienware's classic space-age, futuristic design to stand out from the crowd, as well as a decent port selection with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4, too. One of those HDMI 2.1 ports also has an eARC for connecting a soundbar, and it also supports Dolby Atmos signal pass-through. You also get a selection of USB ports, with two downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, too.

Alienware's AW3225QF is a monitor that certainly has it all, and getting it for less without any hoop-jumping from Dell in the UK is marvellous.