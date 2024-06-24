Save £90 on this capable MSI RTX 4070 from Ebuyer right now

With the release of Nvidia's 'Super' cards at the beginning of 2024, it forced the hand of retailers to heavily discount their standard models, meaning we've seen some brilliant deals on the original cards in the 40-series canon. For instance, this MSI RTX 4070 has dropped down to one of the lowest prices we've spotted a 4070 for - £480 - which gives you a £90 discount on this specific variant from Ebuyer.

In our review, we noted the 4070 to be a fantastic GPU for 1440p workloads, even in intensive titles with RT enabled such as Cyberpunk 2077. Its result of 43.16fps is respectable, even against the powerful predecessor in the RTX 3080, while it also delivers a near 50 percent lead over AMD's previous-gen RX 6800 XT, as well as a slight lead over the current-gen 7900 XT. Elsewhere, the 4070 also offers solid performance in non RT-based workloads, with some excellent results in the likes of Forza Horizon 5 with nearly 120fps at 1440p and 176.16fps in F1 22.

This specific 4070 variant is also one of the more compact options, as well as being a middle-of-the-road choice in terms of aesthetics, too. That goes for both its dual fan shroud, as well as its black and silver colourway which should fit nicely into a range of different PCs, big and small.

If you want to grab a capable 1440p GPU with a hefty discount, this Ebuyer deal on the MSI RTX 4070 is well worth a look.