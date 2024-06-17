Newegg has a brilliant bundle deal going on AMD's cheapest 8 core CPU and some RAM going right now

I do love me a bundle deal, and Newegg currently has an excellent one going on one of AMD's more affordable Ryzen 5000 CPUs, as well as a handy free gift of some RAM for a solid price. The 5700X is an oft-recommended procesor around these parts also because it's the cheapest CPU AMD offers with eight cores and 16 threads, and with this offer from Newegg in mind, it's down to $170.

Having an 8C/16T CPU is handy if you're going to be making use of all of them, with more intensive workloads such as both AAA gaming as well as heavy content creation workloads that can involve things such as transcoding and editing video. The 5700X aslo comes with a boost clock of 4.6GHz, making it especially snappy. Taking all this into account, you've got yourself an especially powerful and speedy processor for a great price.

With this in mind, the 5700X offers an insane price to performance ratio for those more intensive workloads. If you want better gaming performance than the 5700X then you'll be left spending a fair bit more on AMD's -X3D chips, or a Ryzen 7000 processor. These chips are coming down in price, but you've then got to deal with building a new system on a new platform. What's more, making the most of it with the latest PCIe 5.0 SSDs and DDR5 RAM is still rather expensive, even if their respective component prices are still falling.

For most people therefore, the 5700X is still a more than capable processor. Motherboard compatibility is no issue at all, with vast swathes of B550 and X570 options available with a full complement of modern features in terms of ports and connectivity without breaking the bank. Furthermore, it's got to the point where other components can be had for reasonable money such as PCIe 4.0 storage, although you won't have to worry about purchasing RAM elsewhere, given this 5700X comes with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200 RAM which offers a fantastic combo of lots of headroom and sensible transfer rates for maximising performance without spending too much

If you want to grab a brilliant bundle from Newegg on AMD's solid 5700X and some free RAM, then look no further than this current deal.