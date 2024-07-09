Look at this diddy Fractal Terra PC case - it's lovely, and has been discounted at Amazon USA

As the old saying goes, it's not about size, it's about how you use it. And, if you're someone who wants to try out a smaller PC case option, then do I have the deal for you. This wonderfully tiny Fractal Terra Mini ITX case is down to $139 in the graphite colourway from Amazon USA. By going for this particular colour variant, you are saving $40 or so compared to the white and green, and that's worth it in my book.

Nonetheless, I love the look of the Terra a lot, with the cool graphite aluminum side panels offset by the slab of walnut on the front. It's a case that would fit well if you're going for a modern aesthetic, but one that's a bit more refined than the sea of RGB you might be used to seeing in gaming dens, and would work well in a Scandinavian-inspired setting. The big thing here (or rather not) is that the Terra is a small form factor case, being designed for Mini ITX motherboards, specifically. Of course, this does limit your options in terms of other parts, but the Terra can pack a lot into its small volume. Fractal says you've got enough space for a triple-slot GPU that's up to 320mm long, as well as a pair of 2.5-inch SATA SSDs in its drive bays, an SFX or SFX-L power supply and 120mm radiators or fans.

Of course, this may not be the most ideal if you're wanting to go all out with your build, but for what most people are likely to pack into the Terra, it's going to be more than fine. What's also rather handy about the Terra is that all of its panels require no tools for you to access them, making it easy for you to access all your components. Its front facing ports are as minimal as the looks, though with a singular USB-A and USB-C, while Fractal also makes a lot of the fact you can lock the side panels in place if you want to take the Terra on your travels. With it being such a small case, you could conceivably do so.

Nonetheless, there's no denying this Fractal Terra is a stylish looking case, and for those who fancy a small form factor build, this is a great starting point.