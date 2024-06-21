Grab this Asus TUF RX 7900 XT for just £605 after cashback from Scan Computers

We've seen some fantastic deals on GPUs with Asus' current cashback promo, but those were mainly on Nvidia GPUs. For those after one of AMD's top choices at a discount, then I may well have found the deal for you - this Asus TUF RX 7900 XT is down to £605 with cashback, which is one of the best prices we've seen on AMD's second-in-command GPU, and certainly takes it to the comparable Nvidia options, too.

So, the way this works is with two separate pieces of cashback redemption. The first of these is a redemption that ASUS is running on selected AMD GPUs, as well as AIO coolers and PSUs. The TUF 7900 XT offers the maximum £90 cashback redemption here, which brings the price of the card down to £630. For the extra £25, the 7900 XT on offer here is a compatible product with Asus' Rate My Gear promo which we've covered before in other deals and runs until the 30th June. Simply leave a review of the card, positive or negative, at the retailer you purchased it from (of which Scan is a participating option) - it must be about the product and a minimum of six words - and you can get another £25 off, making this card £605.

The fact is that the 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card for 1440p and 4K gaming, whatever price it is. In our 7900 XT review, we noted its performance was comparable to Nvidia's last-gen RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, and sits well against the 4080. It's actually somewhat behind the 4070 Super in RT-based workloads, but pulls ahead in the likes of Control, compared against the 4070 Super and 4070 Ti non-Super at 1440p. At Doom Eternal, we recorded an average 4K frame-rate over 200fps, while in the more demanding F1 22 we saw over 150fps. Gears 5, Control and Red Dead Redemption 2 were all comfortably over 60fps at 4K too, even with settings cranked.

As well as being a great card for 1440p and 4K gaming, the 7900 XT also comes with a solid complement of features that also make this a formidable choice for content creation workloads. There's support for AMD's new media engine, which brings support for AV1 encoding. Moreover, the 7900 XT also comes with support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, the latter being a future-looking display standard that could give the 7900 XT better utility as new high-res, high-refresh displays are released.

At £605 with cashback, the RX 7900 XT becones a much more compelling purchase, especially with Nvidia's new Super cards in mind. If you're after an excellent GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming, then this is certainly a deal to consider.