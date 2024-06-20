Grab this Acer Intel Arc A750 for $190 from Newegg with a free game

Intel's Arc series of GPUs have impressed with some fantastic performance at 1080p and 1440p, and the A750 may be the cream of the crop for a capable GPU for 1080p gaming at a reasonable price. From Newegg at the moment, this Acer Predator Bifrost variant can be yours for $190 from Newegg, and comes with the benefit of a free game, too.

Much like the AMD offer the other day, this Intel bundle works in a similar fashion where the purchase of a GPU entitles you to a free game, although the games are different with Intel. For this deal your options are as follows - Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition, The Riftbreaker - that's quite a strong selection. Newegg reckons it's worth around $45 for your chosen title, and that isn't to be sniffed at.

We noted in our review that the A750 is a remarkably similar performer to the A770, with frame rates on average being between three and ten percent less than Intel's slightly more powerful card. To put this in relation to some actual numbers, in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, we recorded the A750 as posting an average 119fps across the benchmark, whereas the A770 offered a result closer to 130fps. These results aren't too far behind AMD's RX 6600 XT and Nvidia's RTX 3060, and these were with the launch drivers. Intel's drivers have improved significantly since then - we've even seen a new driver release in a selection of DirectX 11 titles by an average of 19 percent - so you may find even better results in your own testing.

The A750 isn't just a solid performer for gaming, but also for content creation, too. This is through its support for AVI encoding, which is only found on AMD and Nvidia's (considerably more expensive) latest-generation graphics cards. The advantage of the AV1 codec is that it offers much higher quality outputs at the same bitrate as others, which is a surefire advantage for video production and consumption. You also get DisplayPort 2.0, something not even included on Nvidia's RTX 4090, which is a handy upgrade on the older DP 1.4 standard.

Before I go, it's important to note there is a bit of a major caveat with the Arc A750, much like its slightly more powerful brother. If you have a motherboard that doesn't support Resizable BAR, then you'll be hit with a pretty significant performance penalty. However, the last few motherboard generations (as far back as 300-series Intel and 400-series AMD boards) support the standard, for most people this shouldn't be a worry. You can check for a BIOS update that adds the function for older motherboards, or consider something like the RX 6600 XT or RTX 3060 if your motherboard predates the tech.

With that caveat in mind however, the fact is that this Acer Predator Bifrost Intel Arc A750 for $190 from Newegg is a solid GPU that brings with it some excellent performance in a variety of titles at 1080p. The free game is a nice touch, too.