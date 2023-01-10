Win big with this excellent Currys deal on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Another day passes, and another excellent ultralight mouse discount comes along! Last time it was the Cooler Master MM720 for £15 from Amazon, and now we're taking things up a gear with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight from Currys in its fetching pink colourway for £83 or so.

Logitech practically invented the trend for wireless ultralight mice, and this Superlight version of the G Pro X takes it to a new level with a mass of 63g. That weight has meant this particular rodent does without movable side buttons and any RGB, but still looks especially fetching with a minimalistic charm that modernists will love. It's available in either black or white, as well as the fetching red on show here if you want to add a splash of colour to your setup without going ham with flashy lights.

Inside, the G Pro X Superlight features Logitech's tried and tested Hero optical sensor, complete with 25,000 DPI, which has adorned other legends in their lineup such as the G502 Hero. Personally speaking, the Hero sensor has always been a favourite, especially given how nippy and accurate it is in FPS games for instance. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Logitech's Lightspeed connectivity, which ensures a practical zero latency connection between your PC and the mouse itself with an especially low response time.

To add to proceedings, Logitech rates the G Pro X Superlight as being able to last for up to 70 hours in terms of its battery life, which means you'll be able to game for days and weeks on end before you even need to think about charging it up. In addition, this is also a mouse that's Powerplay compatible, which means you can use it with Logitech's fancy mouse mat that can plug in and charge your mouse wirelessly, so you basically never have to plug it in to charge.

All in all, for £83, the G Pro X Superlight is certainly one of the best ultralight gaming mice you can buy, especially given it's an absolute powerhouse, and a surefire upgrade on any older mice you may still be using today.