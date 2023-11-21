Grab the best 4TB PS5/PC SSD for £220/$230 after a huge Black Friday discount

The best 4TB SSD on the market right now is the WD Black SN850X, offering top-tier speeds in a form factor that works on PC and PS5 alike. This huge capacity normally costs quite a bit, but we're seeing huge savings on both sides of the Atlantic for Black Friday, bringing the drive down to £220 at Amazon UK and $230 at Newegg in the US.

The WD Black SN850X is one of the best SSDs for gaming and definitely worth the investment for players looking for a drive that offers speedy performance. The WD Black SN850X provides lightning-fast read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s respectively, with more consequential random read/write figures at an eye-popping 1.2M/1M IOPS. For context, that's more than twice as fast as even the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSD and even puts 99 percent of PCIe 4.0 SSDs to shame.

Of course, it's not just PC gamers that will benefit from a deal on the WD Black SN850X as PS5 players can also pop these SSDs into their consoles for a significant storage upgrade. Just make sure you slap a compatible heatsink (like this £8/$9 option) on it before installing the drive in your PS5 to avoid any overheating issues.

A fine alternative to the WD Black SN850X is the MSI Spatium M461, another PCIe 4.0 SSD that's on offer at Overclockers in the UK for £170. This QLD DRAM-less drive isn't a top performer, topping out at 5000MB/s reads and 4200MB/s writes, but it should offer broadly similar game load time performance on PC - and particularly on PS5, where even a significantly slower drive performed fine in Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Stay tuned for more Digital Foundry Black Friday deals here at Eurogamer, and feel free to follow us on Twitter @dealsfoundry for new deals as we discover them!