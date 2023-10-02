This AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with a free cooler is down to £112 from Amazon right now

The reductions on AMD CPUs seem to be coming think and fast, and this option from Amazon may well be one of the picks of the bunch so far. Currently, you can get the Ryzen 5 5600G for £112, and you get a free Wraith cooler in the box to go with it. Of course, you could grab a more performant or quieter tower cooler if you so choose, but AMD's stock one is easily capable of keeping this 65W part in check and makes for a useful inclusion.

The standard 5600 is a capable alternative to the popular 5600X, with a relatively modest 200MHz drop to base and boost clock frequencies and no PCIe 4.0 support in exchange for integrated graphics, something not present on higher-end Ryzen 5000 processors. That makes it a good choice if you're waiting to add a discrete graphics card to your system later, or you just want a cheap AMD box capable of basic graphics.

The similarly-named 5600 remains our best value AMD gaming CPU choice, and it's easy to see why - you're getting a capable six core and 12 thread processor that should be more than up to the task of both general computing, as well as more intensive workloads such as gaming and a level of contnt creation workloads.

The AM4 ecosystem you'd be entering into with the 5600G also doesn't have as high barriers to entry as Ryzen 7000-based systems do. You can build a competent PC on the platform for especially reasonable money these days, given that high-spec motherboards aren't available for too much, and speedy PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage has come down to much more affordable levels. DDR4 RAM in good quantities is now available for peanuts - for reference, I spotted a deal on a 16GB kit of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200 CL16 RAM for £36 from Amazon. That's the ideal sweet spot for price to performance and that quantity is arguably the bare minimum these days for a competent system, and the fact it's that low in price is pretty good. This all combines to mean that it's not too expensive to get the building blocks of a more than capable PC built on AM4, with the 5600G as the obvious core.

If you are in the market for an amazing value CPU to base a new system around and you want a solid bang for the buck option, then this deal on the Ryzen 5 5600G with a free Wraith cooler from Amazon isn't to be missed.