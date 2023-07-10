The WD Black SN850X 2TB is just £113 from Tech Next Day right now

One of the absolute best gaming SSDs money can buy, the WD Black SN850X 2TB, has tumbled down in price just a day before Prime Day. Currently, you can grab it for just £113 from Tech Next Day with code TND-10, knocking a tenner off its list price.

The SN850X has marked itself out as one of the fastest SSDs money can buy today, with some insanely quick respective read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6300MB/s. The only way of getting quicker performance is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, as well as being hilariously expensive. In addition, its random speeds of 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes are absolutely ridiculous and correspond to a noticeable decrease in game load times versus slower drives. If it's raw speed you're after, there's not really a better drive than the SN850X.

These speeds also help the SN850X to be one of the best PS5 SSDs out there too. It blitzes Sony's stringent requirements for internal SSDs, as well as adding 2TB of extra storage for you to use for installing the latest AAA titles that can be quite large. Adding a 2TB drive to your PS5 quadruples the total usable storage of your system. This is because while the PS5 is quoted to have an 825GB internal SSD, only 666GB or so of it is actually usable. The only recommendation that Sony makes that the SN850X doesn't comply with is that it doesn't come with a heatsink. Luckily though, these are dime a dozen from Amazon and can be had inexpensively - for instance, we recommend this £8 option.

For PC peeps, you'll just have to make sure that you've got a PCIe 4.0 capable motherboard in order for the SN850X to work at its full whack. To save you the hassle of looking, anything from the last three to four years should be OK. Installing the drive is easy too, with plenty of YouTube tutorials to follow along with and only requiring the drive to be inserted and a single screw inserted to secure it.

£113 for a 2TB NVMe SSD as quick as this is a bit of a crazy deal, and if you've been wanting to upgrade your PC or PS5 storage, but you've been waiting for the right deal, then this is the one for you.

