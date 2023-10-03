AMD's fastest graphics card is down to £855 thanks to a 10% off Ebay code

It was just a few months ago I was musing about a deal that brought AMD's flagship RX 7900 XTX graphics card to £980, but prices have dropped sharply as of late thanks to a 10 percent off deal at Ebuyer's eBay store. Using code TECHDEAL10, you can pick up the MSI RX 7900 XTX for £855, a solid ~£200 below the card's UK RRP.

In running through the numbers, the RX 7900 XTX is a behemoth of a card capable of excellent rasterised performance at resolutions up to 4K, and offers some solid performance for the price. The card also supports AMD's HYPR-RX mode, including Fluid Motion Frames and Anti-Lag+, which boosts fluidity. FSR 3 was also released recently, allowing AMD to offer its own frame generation tech to counter Nvidia's DLSS 3.

AMD has historically struggled with RT performance, but in even our most demanding benchmarks we're seeing results comfortably above 60fps - including in Control, where we measured 83fps for the 7900 XTX in the most challenging portion of the game. It offers around 90 percent of the performance of an RTX 4090 at half of its retail cost, taking this deal in mind, and around the same level as the RTX 4080 when used for non-RT workloads. This makes this particular GPU a great value choice at the pointy end of the market.

The fact that the 7900 XTX comes with 24GB of VRAM makes it an especially handy choice for content creators, especially if you're dealing with heavy video editing. If it's any further endorsement, Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter utilises a 24GB GPU for video editing, which regularly overcomes the powerful effects and transitions that 8 and 12GB GPUs simply can't deal with. The 7900 XTX almost therefore blurs the line between consumer and pro-grade cards, and gives creatives another option to lump into their workstations for max power. Combined with that, its video outputs of a pair of futuristic DP 2.1 outputs, as well as HDMI 2.1, providing options for output at 4K and 8K, future-proofing your workstation or rig for when we can squeeze even more detail out of displayed images.

This specific MSI model opts for more of an understated design, with a black and silver triple-fan shroud, complete with a smattering of colour on opposing sides of the middle fan/ It's a solid choice for those less attention-seeking builds, although given the size of this card, you may well need quite a large case to fit it inside. I'd certainly be grateful for the vast selection of outputs, though, so it's worth it.

If you fancy grabbing a new flagship GPU to slot into your system, then you'll definitely want to take notice of this Ebuyer eBay deal on the 7900 XTX, and don't forget code TECHDEAL10 to get that all-important discount.