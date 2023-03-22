Save £200 on this massive Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor

The Corsair Xeneon Flex is an absolute monster of a gaming monitor, and while it may be a hilariously expensive choice for most people, you can grab it for ten percent off at Amazon or Corsair's web store right now, making it £1900 instead of £2100.

So, what does the near two-grand spend get you? Truth be told, it gets you arguably one of the most insane panels fitted to a gaming monitor today. The Xeneon Flex employs an OLED panel first and foremost which should ensure vibrant colours and excellent contrast with the inky blacks we've come to expect from top-tier OLEDs. Beyond this, it's also a 45 inch ultrawide panel, giving you oodles of screen real estate to play with, and it makes it one of the bigger ultrawide screens available. The big thing with the Xeneon Flex's panel though is that it's bendable in so much as you can adjust the curvature to get either a flat or curved 45 inch panel, which should give you one of the most immersive gaming experiences available today. As much as it comes at a cost, it's a mental bananas screen.

In delving further into specs, the Xeneon Flex's panel features a 240Hz refresh rate for super smooth motion, as well as the powers of both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync for a tear-free experience on both Nvidia and AMD GPUs. It also features one of the lowest response times I've seen on a gaming monitor with a GtG response time of 0.03ms ensuring a responsive gaming experience. Corsair also rates the Xeneon Flex to have up to 1000 nits of brightness, which also goes to show just how ridiculously bright this monitor is.

It should probably come as no surprise that this is also quite the sleek looking monitor with a formidable desk presence. It's a monitor you'll need a lot of space in order to use, but if you've got the space (and of course, the budget), it's worth a look. The port selection here is also exemplary with everything ranging from a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports to a total of 4 USB-A 3.2 ports and a pair of USB-Cs. That isn't even half of the ports on offer here, but just know that the Xeneon Flex offers one of the best port selections I've seen on a monitor.

Of course, not everyone can splurge £1900 on a monitor, I know I certainly can't! But, for those who can, and for those who want to try out one of the most insanely powerful and clever gaming monitors, this Corsair Xeneon Flex reduction may well just be worth biting on.