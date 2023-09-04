Grab this powerful 2TB Adata XPG S70 NVMe SSD for £88 from Tech Next Day

SSD prices just keep on falling, and if you're looking for a rapid drive with a heatsink suitable for PC or PS5 gaming, this could be just the ticket. The 2TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade is available for just £88 from Tech Next Day, giving you lots of speedy storage for a lot less.

This TLC-based drive with a DRAM cache is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, with some impressive specs and equally positive real-world performance. Its sequential read and write speeds are up to 7400MB/s and 6800MB/s respectively, while its random figures of 650K IOPS reads and 740K IOPS writes are also amongst the fastest we've seen.

In doing the maths, the price here works out to 4.4p per GB, which is a wild price for storage as powerful as this. What's more, as a 2TB drive, there's also a solid amount of space on offer, and you could use this drive either as a boot drive, or as a storage drive for your games, media and anything else you may wish to store for PC use. When putting this into a PC, you'll just have to be sure you've got a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 - to save you the hassle, that's anything from the last three or four years.

The speeds mentioned above also make it more than suitable for PS5 use, too. Adding this into your PS5 should be simple, given it comes with a small heatsink, as per Sony's recommendation, meaning it complys entirely with their rather stringent requirements. In addition, adding 2TB of storage increases the total usable storage of your PS5 by over four times, given the actual internal storage of a PS5 is 666GB out of the advertised 825GB.

£88 for this Adata XPG S70 in 2TB form is an absolute steal whether you need it for PC or PS5, and it provides you with some rather snappy storage for a fantastic price.