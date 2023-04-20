Grab the powerful AMD RX 7900 XT graphics card for £751 - the price it should've been all along

AMD's RX 7900 XT was a powerful graphics card when it launched late last year - but it was overshadowed by the more powerful 7900 XTX at only £100 more. Now, the card has dropped from £900 to £751 - arguably the price it should have launched at in the first place.

Initial pricing gripes aside though, the fact is that the 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card for 1440p and 4K gaming. In our 7900 XT review, we noted its performance was comparable to Nvidia's last-gen RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, and sits pretty well against the newer 4080, especially given Nvidia's much higher pricing.

While performance in RT titles remains a weak point for AMD, the 7900 XT is particularly strong in rasterised (ie non-RT) games even at 4K resolution. At Doom Eternal, we recorded an average 4K frame-rate over 200fps, while in the more demanding F1 22 we saw over 150fps. Gears 5, Control and Red Dead Redemption 2 were all comfortably over 60fps at 4K too, even with settings cranked.

As well as being a great card for 1440p and 4K gaming, the 7900 XT also comes with a solid complement of features that also make this a formidable choice for content creation workloads. There's support for AMD's new media engine, which brings support for AV1 encoding. Moreover, the 7900 XT also comes with support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, the latter being a future-looking display standard that could give the 7900 XT better utility as new high-res, high-refresh displays are released.

As for this specific Sapphire RX 7900 XT model, it looks a fair bit like the reference model of these cards from AMD themselves, opting for a much more understated and sleeker look than some other board partners' cards. In line with this, there isn't any RGB to be found here, meaning it'll suit a more minimalistic PC build.

For £751, this Sapphire RX 7900 XT is a solid GPU, and is representative of being much better value for money than its launch price back in December 2022. If you've been wanting to upgrade to RX 7000 but waiting for a big price drop, then this might just be the deal for you.