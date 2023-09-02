If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 is running a bonus XP/gold event all this weekend

"Only a fool refuses her bounty."

Blizzard has announced another Campfire Chat, this time to discuss Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1.
Image credit: Blizzard
Good news, Diablo fans – Diablo 4 is running a bonus XP/Gold event, Mother's Blessing, to celebrate the (US - not for us in the UK, sadly) holiday weekend.

As Diablo's official Xitter account puts it, "only a fool refuses her bounty", which is a not-so-subtle hint to get stuck in and earn 25 per cent more XP and gold from now until 5th September.

Diablo 4 For Dummies: Terms, Keywords, & Basics You Need To Know.Watch on YouTube

"Rise, wanderer, and stand triumphant before your hoard of spoils," Blizzard says. "An alluring glow descends across the land, increasing the clarity and temperament of all stalwart warriors. Scholars have unlocked new secrets in their ancient tomes, while coffers threaten to burst with gold unearthed from long-forgotten crypts.

"How will you seize your fortunes in this brief glimpse of splendour? Make haste to hone your blade across a weekend of adventure and plunder to become the deadliest force in all of Sanctuary."

The bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms and all World Tiers, plus it stacks, too, so "make sure you pair them with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience to maximise your experiences gains".

Just look for the new in-game icon beside your potion count that will "signify in the increased rate of earning".

ICYMI, After "diligently monitoring your feedback", Blizzard's 1.1.3 Diablo 4 patch is now live on all platforms.

First up on the docket are Monsters, and specifically, the monster abilities and elite affixes that apply to Crowd Control effects. Blizzard says these changes are aimed at the player having "less time being Crowd Controlled and receiving more recovery time after being Crowd Controlled, especially at higher World Tiers".

