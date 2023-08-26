Diablo 4's next patch is coming next week – here's what's new

After "diligently monitoring your feedback", Blizzard has posted the notes for its upcoming 1.1.3 Diablo 4 patch, which is set to roll out on all platforms next week.

First up on the docket are Monsters, and specifically, the monster abilities and elite affixes that apply to Crowd Control effects. Blizzard says these changes are aimed at the player having "less time being Crowd Controlled and receiving more recovery time after being Crowd Controlled, especially at higher World Tiers".

Diablo 4: Season of Blood launches in October.

From 29th August onwards, Cold Enchanted Elites that attack in quick succession, such as Ghost Archers and Snake Brutes, will" no longer proc the Cold Enchanted on every hit", and Chilling Wind will "spawn overlapping walls less often".

The Stun ability from the Cannibal Gorger should be easier to avoid, and the cooldown on the Cold Goatman Ice Pillars has been increased. You'll also find that the amount of Chill applied from the Cold Spider attack has been reduced, along with the Stun duration from the Nangari Snake Eyes – that drops from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.

The death explosion from Fire Enchanted monsters will release one less wave going ahead, dealing 20 per cent less damage, whilst the damage from the Bloated Corpsefiend's charge attack has had a 14 per cent nerf.

Other improvements include news that affixes on items will now "sort consistently", the Seasonal and My Class filters in the Codex of Power will now remember your prior settings, and navigating the Glyph Upgrade menu with a controller will "feel more natural".

Importantly, achievements, trophies, and challenges with shared unlock criteria across platforms "now transfer via cross-platform progression".

Dozens of other bug fixes have also been addressed – head on over to the official website for the full rundown.

In a fireside chat earlier this month, Blizzard promised improved "effectiveness and fun" for Sorcerers and Barbarians.

For Sorcerers, the intention was to improve late-game survivability and move away from "kiss-curse" effects where players gain power but lose it elsewhere. For Barbarians, the flow of combat will be sped up by increasing Fury generation and the power of Unique items in the late-game.

Diablo 4's ongoing content will continue with its second season, named Season of Blood, on 17th October. You'll join Eris the seasoned vampire hunter, voiced by Humans and Eternals star Gemma Chan, who'll join the fight alongside you

Five new endgame bosses, alongside cool-looking vampiric powers and a fresh questline will all be included, too.