Diablo 4's next patch will buff Sorcerers and Barbarians

Blizzard has vowed to buff Diablo 4's Sorcerers and Barbarians following a backlash from fans over its latest patch.

In another fireside chat with key members of the development team, the team confirmed that when Patch 1.1.1 rolls out on 8th August, you'll see improved "effectiveness and fun" for Sorcerers and Barbarians.

"Our goal is to find a way – and we're working on it right now – for all those different ways of dealing damage to have a lot of parity," lead class designer Adam Jackson explained.

Diablo IV Campfire Chat - Patch 1.1.1 - July 2023.

So while the patch will tweak all classes, Sorcerers and Barbarians will get special attention, with the former seeing their late-game resilience buffed, and the latter receiving boosted Fury generation to deal out more damage. Both will also see buffs to their late-game Unique items, too (thanks, PC Gamer).

Other improvements include a new stash tab, the ability to stack 99 Elixir, and Respec gold costs coming down around 40 per cent. You can also expect to see guaranteed Legendary drops from bosses after level 35, regardless of World Tier, and Treasure Goblins levels 15+, and better damage consistency for Necros, too.

Further changes – such as a buff to Necromancer minion builds, enemy-density issues, elemental resistances and pacing – are on the way, but won't be ready in time for Patch 1.1.1.

Last week, Blizzard said that it understood the frustration fans have about Diablo 4's most recent patch, and promised it doesn't "plan on doing a patch like this ever again".

"We want to acknowledge everyone's feedback in regard to reducing player power," community manager, Adam Fletcher, said at the time. "We know it is bad. We know it is not fun... We also want to talk about what we were trying to achieve specifically with this patch and with the changes that players ended up seeing.

"And then, separately, we do want to also talk about how we don't plan on doing a patch like this ever again."

However, the devs did note that big balance shifts are inevitable, and will "occur at predictable times, like at the start of a season" but if they introduce a bug, you can expect a quick fix.