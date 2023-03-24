Diablo 4 beta class tier list, best classes in the beta ranked

The best class in the Diablo 4 beta is quite a subjective thing, you're encouraged to pick a base class and build them up into a character that suits your personal preferences. Therefore, pinning down the best class is quite tricky, so we're going to look at the basic qualities of each class for this tier list.

We spent time in the early-access beta for Diablo 4 and with the next beta approaching, knowing which class to start with is quite an important decision. Each class has their own perks, abilities, and attack style which makes the decision that much harder.

Based on our time in the early access beta, we've put together this best class tier list for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 beta class tier list, best classes ranked

There are five classes for you to choose from, and each one has distinct attack styles and abilities that should be considered before choosing which one is for you.

As with many elements of Diablo 4, your personal preference is a big factor in deciding which class is the best one for you to use. If you prefer to switch between ranged and close quarters combat, you may prefer the Rogue. If you like being up close with magical attacks, the Sorcerer may be the one for you.

However, for our Diablo 4 tier list we've looked at the individual base qualities of each class to see which ones we think are the best for going up against everything this world has to throw at you and ranked them from best to worst.

All Diablo 4 beta classes ranked from best to worst:

Sorcerer Rogue Druid Barbarian Necromancer

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer can control the elements and turn them into vicious defensive or offensive attacks. There's something rather elegant about being able to conjure an element to blast through a horde of demonic enemies that dare to approach you. Even with their basic stats, they're a force to be reckoned with.

Whether it's raining down shards of ice or watching a lightning bolt of your own creation rip through several enemies at one time, the Sorcerer is great for multiple types of combat and, so far, deserves to be the best class in Diablo 4.

Rogue

The Rogue class excels at being able to seamlessly switch between ranged and close quarters combat. When you're caught in the middle of a horde of demons, or have a swarm of Ghouls relentlessly chasing you, the Rouge's dual-wielded weapons are an easy escape route.

If you prefer to keep your distance from waves of demons, then you can engage from afar with the ranged weapon you're carrying. Overall, the Rouge class is good if you like having multiple combat options. Also, the basic build that you begin with is a strong foundation for creating a more powerful character.

Druid

The Druid class was not available in the early access beta, but we've seen enough about it to believe it deserves this spot in our tier list. The Druid can influence strong elements of nature including wind and storms to knock enemies off their feet, leaving them vulnerable for follow-up attacks.

If that wasn't enough, they can also shapeshift into intimidating animals such as a Bear or Wolf to tear demons apart.

Barbarian

The Barbarian class is pretty much a smash and destroy class, but that's why it's so much fun to play as. Also, they excel at crowd control which means that being swallowed by a horde of demons will be the least of your worries.

With multiple weapons, war cries, and the ability to smash the ground to knock down approaching enemies, the Barbarian is a great class for you to get if you want to be in the thick of it.

Necromancer

This class was also not available in the early access beta, and little is known about the exact qualities of this class. We do know that the Necromancer can control the undead and they can use Blood, Bone, and Shadow to inflict pain on anyone who crosses them.

With the Necromancer, it sounds like you'll have the chance to fight fire with fire, or demons with undead, and that could make for an interesting battle.

Now that you have an idea of which class is best, check out our Diablo 4 beta release date guide to find out how to join the upcoming open beta weekend. Enjoy, and whatever you do, don't let the demons get you!