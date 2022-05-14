Details about unannounced military shooter Arma Reforger have leaked online

Details about unannounced military shooter Arma Reforger have leaked onlineAnd it will "introduce Arma to a new console-oriented audience".
Earlier this week, Bohemia Interactive dropped a save the date for "Future of Arma", an upcoming livestream set to reveal what's next for the tactical military shooter.
Earlier today, however, an alleged marketing and brand guide leaked online, revealing that a new multi-platform instalment, Arma Reforger, is on the way to PC. It looks like it's set to come to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, too, although the wording is a tad confusing, so it's possible the PS4 and PS5 release will come "in the future".
The leak intimates that the company is set to announce Arma 4 alongside Reforger, which has been called a "more focused" title that will "introduce Arma to a new console-oriented audience" with a "very strong multiplayer focus" that will "test new technology and design decisions to form the foundation for Arma 4."
The game will be a "premium product with stable and appropriate pricing - so, not free-to-play - and while there are no plans for DLC or microtransactions, the documents says there "should be some basic in-game monetisation". Make of that what you will.
Papa Bear to all units, your presence is expected.— Arma Platform (@ArmaPlatform) May 12, 2022
Be aware and save the date. 👇 https://t.co/xhhDWWEYU9 pic.twitter.com/NJG6s44r7J
Arma Reforger takes place in the Cold War of the 1980s and will be a military simulation game "as opposed to "simulator", the document explains. You can read the full details right here.
As for Arma 4?
"The Arma community is eagerly anticipating the announcement of Arma 4 and is aware that it will be made using Bohemia's new Enfusion engine. This will be the first time that an Arma game is built entirely on new technology," the leaked document states.
"Due to the challenges in switching to our new Enfusion technology, as well as internal/external goals for the product, Bohemia will not be able to deliver the full scope of Arma 4, will all its planned assets and mechanics, immediately on release."
If true, the document also reveals that "contrary to prior instalments in the franchise, future Arma releases will be multi-platform titles".
