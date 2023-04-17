Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid challenge Cosmic Equilibrium

One such challenge is Root of Nightmare’s Cosmic Equilibrium in Destiny 2 . This requires careful planning and execution at the Macrocosm encounter. Completion results in an additional reward chest at the end, and a triumph for first time completion.

Root of Nightmares challenges see the return of bonus raid objectives in Destiny 2 , pushing players to their limits by giving them an extra consideration within an encounter, but give bonus challenge rewards for their efforts.

How to complete Root of Nightmares Cosmic Equilibrium Challenge in Destiny 2

The overall goal of the Macrocosm encounter is to align the three planets at each of the four 'islands' to match. This enables the fireteam to do damage to the boss. To accomplish this four Guardians each kill a colossus to earn the Planetary Insight buff, and figure out which planets at each island are mismatched, and swap the color of that planet with one on the opposite side so that each island has a complete set of either Light or Dark planets.

Cosmic Equilibrium works largely the same way, but with one key twist: there’s a specific pattern to the planets that must be achieved. In this case all of the planets on the left side must have Dark energy, and all of the planets on the right side must have light energy.

This is easy to accomplish if everyone does their part, but takes more time than the usual strategy. Rather than call out which planet is mismatched from the grouping on a side, each guardian must call out a planet that doesn’t fit in the Dark left, Light right pattern. Then each person will pick up the energy from that planet, and carry it to the other side and energize one of the planets that was identified as needing to change alignment.

Because of the number of planets that will need to change, this will take two full rounds. After a Guardian takes and installs either Light or Dark energy on one side, they will remain there until a new Colossus spawns, kill it to retrieve another Planetary Insight buff, and change the alignment of a second planet.

If done correctly, all of the planets will be the proper alignment, and DPS on the boss can begin. This will likely take multiple rounds, and if it fails a single time the challenge is failed. Aligning the planets too slowly will also give the boss an opportunity to activate his party wipe mechanic.