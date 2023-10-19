Destiny 2 ACOSMIC god roll and drop location

ACOSMIC is a legendary grenade launcher in Destiny 2, and is part of the spooky Festival of the Lost assortment.

This rapid fire grenade launcher can dish out damage fast, but is can only be acquired during the annual Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2.

This page will detail how to get ACOSMIC in Destiny 2, and the perks you should be looking for if you want a 'god roll'.

On this page:

How to get ACOSMIC in Destiny 2 ACOSMIC is a Festival of the Lost weapon. That means this can only be found during this limited time seasonal event. There are a few different ways to find ACOSMIC while it is available. The Cryptozoologist and Pumpkin Peltin’ seasonal challenges both drop a guaranteed ACOSMIC when completed. Haunted Lost Sectors have a chance to drop any Festival of the Lost weapons, including ACOSMIC, upon completion. These tend to be very generous with loot, and are an excellent source for farming. Just make sure to regularly clear your post master out so that you have room for all of the drops. Transforming Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages in your Book of the Forgotten will significantly increase your weapon drop rates. Finally there is 'Hocus Focusing'. Visit Eva Levante and she can convert any Eerie Engrams into ACOSMIC for the low cost of 1000 candy.