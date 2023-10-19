Destiny 2 ACOSMIC god roll and drop location
Acosmic means denying the objective reality of the temporal world. You don't need to know that, you just need this crazy good grenade launcher.
ACOSMIC is a legendary grenade launcher in Destiny 2, and is part of the spooky Festival of the Lost assortment.
This rapid fire grenade launcher can dish out damage fast, but is can only be acquired during the annual Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2.
This page will detail how to get ACOSMIC in Destiny 2, and the perks you should be looking for if you want a 'god roll'.
On this page:
How to get ACOSMIC in Destiny 2
ACOSMIC is a Festival of the Lost weapon. That means this can only be found during this limited time seasonal event.
There are a few different ways to find ACOSMIC while it is available. The Cryptozoologist and Pumpkin Peltin’ seasonal challenges both drop a guaranteed ACOSMIC when completed.
Haunted Lost Sectors have a chance to drop any Festival of the Lost weapons, including ACOSMIC, upon completion. These tend to be very generous with loot, and are an excellent source for farming. Just make sure to regularly clear your post master out so that you have room for all of the drops. Transforming Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages in your Book of the Forgotten will significantly increase your weapon drop rates.
Finally there is 'Hocus Focusing'. Visit Eva Levante and she can convert any Eerie Engrams into ACOSMIC for the low cost of 1000 candy.
ACOSMIC god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
ACOSMIC is a rapid fire grenade launcher. These excel at quickly dumping grenades into hard targets for massive damage, and the void damage makes this great for void based builds. The best perks, aka 'god roll' of this weapon leans into the fast-fire/fast-damage nature of this weapon.
The 'god roll', or best possible version of the gun, will depend on the user and application. That being said, there is one version of Mechabre that we can recommend to any player.
Here is our recommended ACOSMIC god roll in Destiny 2:
- Quick Launch
- Spike Grenades
- Impulse Amplifier
- Explosive Light
- Nadir Focus
Quick Launch adds velocity and handling to every shot. This makes it easier to hit your target and, more importantly, adds impact damage to every target struck by one of the grenades.
Spike Grenades are borderline mandatory for a god roll. This has a simple effect, it boosts damage from direct hits, making it a perfect fit with Quick Launch for the way this weapon is used.
Impulse Amplifier is yet another velocity increasing perk, further boosting direct hit damage. As an added bonus, this comes with a decrease in reload time, helping you get another set of grenades ready to let fly at your enemies.
Explosive Light ups this weapons blast radius and damage output after picking up orbs of light. Even better, you can hold up to six stacks of this, which means six boosted shots before if you and your fireteam have been dropping orbs regularly. This can be a powerful perk, particularly in tough boss fights like in raids.
Nadir Focus is made for constant fire, exactly how ACOSMIC is best utilized. With it, sustained fire adds accuracy, range, and velocity (aka damage) to your shots. Combine this with the litanct of boosts from the other perks, and you have one devastating launcher.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!