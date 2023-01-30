If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Space graphical fixes on the way

After Digital Foundry identifies VRS issues.

Dead Space remake's mysterious red marker.

Dead Space developer Motive Studios is working on a fix for a varial rate shading (VRS) graphical issue present in the horror remake, primarily on PlayStation 5.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman highlighted the problem via Twitter at the weekend, and showcased how darker sections of the game's environments "basically lose most of their detail".

"The actual resolution is much higher... but VRS causes shadowed regions to basically lose most of their detail," John wrote, calling for an option to be able to disable VRS on PC as well.

The Dead Space remake's official trailer.

Now, Motive has responded, and basically promised just that.

"The team is working on a patch that will improve the issue on PS5," an EA spokesperson wrote on the official Dead Space reddit. "This patch will also provide an option to disable VRS on PC.

"No ETA quite yet, but I'll keep you all updated. Thank you for your patience as well as your help with identifying this issue!"

Dead Space launched last Friday for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, effectively rebooting the sci-fi survival horror franchise after a decade away.

"A fine piece of craft and a sumptuous reworking of the setting, EA Motive's Dead Space remake sheds a little of the 2008 game's enchantment," Edwin wrote in Eurogamer's Dead Space remake review.

