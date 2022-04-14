Dead Space developers change Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle sounds following feedback

Following an audio livestream and subsequent feedback from its community, EA Motive has changed the sounds of both the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle in its upcoming Dead Space remake.

"Things you did: Shared feedback on our Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle," Motive tweeted, referring to the fact that many felt the guns now sounded weaker than their original counterparts.

"Things we did: Listened and made modifications."

To accompany these words, Motive also shared a small taster of how these weapons now sound thanks to their latest overhaul. Have a watch (and listen) below.

Things you did:

Shared feedback on our Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle



Things we did:

Listened and made modifications 💥 pic.twitter.com/HIMJ9kHRE4 — Dead Space (@deadspace) April 13, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

More information was also shared on the Dead Space subreddit.

"When we showed you the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle not everyone was sold on it, and there were a handful of criticisms that felt they could still be better. We believe that the feedback given was definitely valid and reading the comments on what was highlighted, we made a few modifications that we think improves it," wrote Motive.

While reiterating this footage was all still "work in progress", the developer went on to say: "The sense of power from weapons comes with the full experience, as it's not only the core sounds you'll hear, but also the impact on surfaces, and the effects on the environments.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"You'll notice the Plasma Cutter frequency range has been rebalanced to focus more on the kick, as well as the lower end. Overall, this better aligns to that 'feel' that so many of you mentioned with the original.

"With the Pulse Rifle, you can hear now that the rhythm is a bit more chaotic and not as tight as the previous version. There's a bit more volume from the environmental reaction, as well as more feedback from surface impacts."

Motive's Dead Space remake isn't due to launch until early 2023, but in the meantime a Dead Space "art livestream" has been teased for May, so keep your eyes out for that.