Dead Cells' Return to Castlevania DLC will let you play as Richter Belmont

Developer Motion Twin has dropped a few final teases for rogue-like action-platformer Dead Cells' paid Castlevania expansion ahead of its launch on 6th March, including the news it'll let purchasers play as an unlockable Richter Belmont.

Motion Twin and subsidiary Evil Empire have previously described Return to Castlevania as "our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells", and a newly shared gameplay trailer offers a closer look at some of many nods to Konami's classic platform series players will encounter as they navigate the exterior and interior of Dracula's Castle in the expansion's two new biomes.

The big reveal, though, is that Return to Castlevania features a secret level which, once discovered, unlocks Richter Belmont as a playable character. Richter - who first appeared in 1993's Castlevania: Rondo of Blood - comes equipped with his later Symphony of the Night moveset, and players are able to expand on that by breaking candles to unlock additional moves, such as a high jump, and new weapons.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC - Final Teaser & Surprise Reveal.

Richter's appearance is just one of many promised treats for Castlevania fans, with Motion Twin having already teased familiar weapons - the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe, and Holy Water are all confirmed - plus enemies from all across the classic series, including mermen, bone throwers, haunted armour, and Dracula himself as one of the DLC's three bosses. It also features 60 tracks of original and reimagined Castlevania music.

Dead Cells' Return to Castlevania expansion will cost $9.99 USD when it comes to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch on 6th March.