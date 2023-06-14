If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Cells is getting a 10-episode animated series next year

From studio behind Captain Laserhawk.

Dead Cells - the superb rogue-like action-platformer from Motion Twin and subsidiary Evil Empire - is being turned into an 10-episode animated series for release next year.

The series is the work of Paris-based animation studio Bobbypills - the team behind Dead Cells' animated trailers, as well as Ubisoft's upcoming Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon spinoff, Captain Laserhawk - and whisks viewers away to a cursed island ravaged by a strange plague.

"After the island's foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures," the official announcement explains, "prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero begin to appear. As it so happens this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn't on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone."

Dead Cells - The Animated Series teaser trailer.

Dead Cells: The Animated Series is being produced in conjunction with French anime streaming service ADN, and its 10 seven-minute-long episodes will initially be exclusive to France before getting a worldwide release sometime later.

Today's animated adaptation news comes just weeks after Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced Dead Cells had sold over 10m copies since releasing back in 2017. The studios also confirmed development on the game - which recieved an impressive Castlevania expansion back in March - would continue for at least another two years into 2025.

