D&D's Mindflayer and Owlbear now on postage stamps officially approved by King Charles

Royal Mail has revealed a set of stamps featuring familiar faces from the Dungeons & Dragons universe, including Baldur's Gate 3 favourites such as the Mindflayer and Owlbear, which have apparently been personally approved by the King.

Other designs include the Gelatinous Cube, Mimic, Displacer Beast and Vecna, alongside a party of player characters including a tiefling rogue, human bard, halfling cleric, elf fighter, dwarf paladin and dragonborn wizard.

A "presentation pack" with the full set of stamp designs costs £24.40, and ships on 25th July. If you're feeling flush, Royal Mail has a whole shop full of other D&D stamp paraphenalia you can purchase, including three enlarged prints for £150 each.

"Building on Hasbro's existing work with Royal Mail, we're honoured to release this beautiful collection of stamps, officially approved by HM King Charles III, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game," Wizards of the Coast global play lead Dan Rawson said.

"With stunning art from long-time Dungeons & Dragons artist Wayne Reynolds showcasing our adventuring heroes and fearsome creatures, we're sure these items will be treasured by D&D fans and stamp collectors alike."

The project is timed to release alongside D&D's 50th anniversary, and comes just as Baldur's Gate 3 begins to wrap up its updates - with a forthcoming patch set to add console modding that will act as a handover point to fans from developer Larian.

Last week, D&D developer Wizards of the Coast detailed a fresh rules update, including changes prompted by game's lead designer playing Baldur's Gate 3.