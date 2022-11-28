Dark Pictures fans complain at two month wait for crucial fixes

Fans of Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures Anthology are unhappy at the long wait for what they see as crucial fixes to earlier games in the series.

The horror franchise's first two titles - Man of Medan and Little Hope - were updated on 28th September with a spruce-up designed to introduce difficulty settings, QTE warnings and more accessibility options. Man of Medan even gained a "previously unseen" story chapter.

But these updates also had the unintended consequence of introducing a raft of bugs to the games, with a number of players complaining of being unable to save or make progress past certain points.

Supermassive Games acknowledged these issues in a reddit post dated 17th October, which listed that it was aware of problems including "save game issues, progression blockers, missing collectibles (i.e. secrets, bearings and pictures) and missing audio/visual features".

"Our teams are actively working on creating fixes for these issues, and plan to release them in a patch as soon as it is ready," the Dark Pictures series' community manager wrote at the time.

More than a month later, however, fans are still waiting for these fixes to materialise.

Recent posts by Supermassive Games' staff in the same thread have continued to respond to fans, though players waiting to finish their games have said it feels like little progress has been made.

There's also a feeling of unfairness among some fans on consoles - as Supermassive was able to simply roll-back its updates for the games on Steam.

"The team are committed to investigating the reported issues thoroughly," Supermassive wrote earlier this month. "They are working hard to put a patch together and once there's more details about this available, I'll be sharing them.

"As I've mentioned elsewhere, the Steam versions of the two games were rolled back as it is a platform which allows for this. It isn't something that the team are able to do on the console however, which I'm sorry for.

"I'd like to assure you that the team are treating these issues as a priority, and fully appreciate the frustration that players such as yourself are feeling about these issues. I'll provide more information when available, and appreciate your understanding in the meantime."

Eurogamer has contacted Supermassive to ask when the games will be updated.