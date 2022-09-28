Three years later, Man of Medan update adds new chapter

Three years later, Man of Medan update adds new chapterAs early Dark Pictures Anthology games get improvements.
Here's a nice surprise - a "previously unseen" chapter has been added to Man of Medan, the 2019 horror game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games.
The addition is part of a general spruce up for Man of Medan and Little Hope, the first two entries in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology series.
Other tweaks include new difficulty settings and QTE warnings, improved UI, increased walking speeds and more accessibility options including the ability to resize subtitles.
In Man of Medan, players will be able to explore "Flooded", which introduces "new gameplay and new deaths to the climatic ending of the game", Supermassive said today.
It's a good time for Supermassive to be providing all this, ahead of the launch of the series' fourth entry, The Devil in Me, on 18th November.
The Devil in Me is set to riff on the "murder castle" set up by HH Holmes in Chicago in the late 1800s, and is also due to act as the anthology's first season finale. For more on all of that, our Liv recently chatted to director Tom Heaton about what to expect, including several new gameplay improvements.
